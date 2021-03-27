Trending:

Dapper!: Anthony Anderson Rocks A Tailored Suit At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The actor went for ‘old Hollywood glamour.’

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Emerald Elitou

Whether on our silver screens or our televisions, we expect nothing short of excellence from Anthony Anderson. Hosting the NAACP Image Award for the eighth year in a row, the actor has proved once again that he is talented in everything he does!

Still of Anthony Anderson from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. (Photo: Courtesy of the NAACP)
(Photo: BET Digital)

Going for old Hollywood glamor, the 50-year-old comedian wore a dapper ensemble featuring a custom suit, shoes from Magnanni, along with jewelry and adornments from David Yurman Men, Boucheron, and Omega.

RELATED | NAACP Image Awards: 5 Reasons Why Anthony Anderson Is The Host Doing The Most

Styled by Courtney Mays, we especially loved his dapper ensemble that featured an off-white satin suit jacket, black slacks, and a sophisticated bowtie. 

To complete his polished look, Anderson’s barber-stylist Stacey Kutz gave him a super fresh cut for the monumental night. We love to see it! 

(Photo: BET Digital)

