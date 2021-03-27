Trending:

Jazmine Sullivan Stuns In A Custom Blue Feathery Mini Dress To Perform At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The singer has us all the way in our feelings with this look!

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Emerald Elitou

Jazmine Sullivan’s performance at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards was simply outstanding! 

Bringing a complete vibe to our screens, the Philadelphia-native gave us much-needed energy in her monochromatic look with retro-style beauty. 

Still of Jazmine Sullivan from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. (Photo: Courtesy of the NAACP)
(Photo: BET Digital)

Styled in a fluffy baby blue dress— reminiscent of a coat-dress— Sullivan achieved major style points by matching her look with patent leather thigh-high boots. The performance fashion was also brought together with a dainty diamond necklace and accompanying diamond drop earrings. 

Still of Jazmine Sullivan from the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. (Photo: Courtesy of the NAACP)
(Photo: BET Digital)

As far as her beauty, let’s just say, we’re obsessed! Singing Pick Up Your Feelings, the 33-year-old songstress created a 60’s look with a high ponytail and a bold double eyeliner highlighted with a bright yellow eyeshadow. Absolutely fabulous!

(Photo: BET Digital)

