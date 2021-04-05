OMG!: See Kerry Washington Jump Into A Pool Wearing A Custom Bedazzled Gown At The 2021 SAG Awards

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kerry Washington went all out for the 2021 SAG Awards. Besides styling in high fashion, the Scandal actress created a seriously viral moment during her backyard photoshoot. Keep scrolling to learn more about the moment that has the internet buzzing!

Styled by Luxury Law, the 44-year-old beauty dazzled in a custom Etro gown with a matching bedazzled swim cap. RELATED | Kerry Washington Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Save The Last Dance’

The choice to wear a fancy waterproof headpiece proved to be appropriate for the New Yorker who snapped a few photos immersed in water. Below, take a look at that moment when Kerry jumped into her pool wearing the stylish ensemble.

It's worth noting that makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara ($9) that withstood the aquatic photoshoot.

"#SAGAwards are going swimmingly," the SAG Awards nominee captioned the photo, along with the hashtag #MermaidVibesAlways. Such a mood.