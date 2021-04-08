Amanda Gorman Makes History With TWO Vogue Covers! Here's Why The Poet Turned Down $17M In Partnerships...

Written by Tweety Elitou

Amanda Gorman is making history as the first poet to appear on TWO covers of Vogue magazine. This milestone adds to Gorman's growing list of wins this year, which includes reading "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. RELATED | Living the Dream: Amanda Gorman Appearing on the cover of Vogue's May issue, the 23-year-old Harvard graduate looked spectacular! Styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the photogenic poet exuded confidence in her African-print gown designed by Black fashion designer, Virgil Abloh.

"The first poet ever on the cover of @voguemagazine," she proudly captioned an Instagram post celebrating the magazine cover. "I am eternally grateful & do not expect to be the last—for what is poetry if not beauty? What a joy to do this cover while wearing a piece designed by groundbreaking Black designer @virgilabloh that honors my heritage." The National Youth Poet Laureate continued, "It was a dream to be photographed by the indomitable @annieleibovitz & styled by @gabriellak_j, who literally would carry me on her back & forth between set. Wow, my hands are shaking with love."

While chatting with the magazine for its Spring issue, the activist revealed that she turned down more than $17 million in sponsorship deals since her iconic performance at the 2021 inauguration. "I didn't really look at the details, because if you see something and it says a million dollars, you're going to rationalize why that makes sense," Gorman explained about an offer she received from a brand that didn't align with her goals. “I have to be conscious of taking commissions that speak to me.” RELATED | Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Powerful Message It sounds as though Gorman is seriously the voice of the people as she continues to use her work to focus on issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalization. Gorman emphasized via her Instagram post, "This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it is truly for all of you, both named and unseen, who lift me up." Blessings to you, sis!