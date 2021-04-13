These Yeezy Sneakers Kanye West Wore To The 2008 Grammys Are Now Worth Over $1M, Here's Why!

Kanye West continues to make history in the multi-billion-dollar sneaker industry! Since launching Yeezy back in 2009, the multi-talented entertainer has seen countless milestones with his out-of-the-box kicks.

As of recent, he’s even earned the bragging rights of having the most valuable sneakers ever. Keep scrolling to find out why Kanye’s first Yeezys are such a big deal!

According to The Shade Room, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 that 'Ye wore to the 2008 Grammys is expected to sell for over $1 million. If purchased, the news outlet reports that the pricey prototypes will make history as the highest-priced sneakers sold at Sotheby’s.