These Yeezy Sneakers Kanye West Wore To The 2008 Grammys Are Now Worth Over $1M, Here's Why!

Kanye West continues to make history in the multi-billion-dollar sneaker industry! Since launching Yeezy back in 2009, the multi-talented entertainer has seen countless milestones with his out-of-the-box kicks.
As of recent, he’s even earned the bragging rights of having the most valuable sneakers ever. Keep scrolling to find out why Kanye’s first Yeezys are such a big deal!
According to The Shade Room, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 that 'Ye wore to the 2008 Grammys is expected to sell for over $1 million. If purchased, the news outlet reports that the pricey prototypes will make history as the highest-priced sneakers sold at Sotheby’s.
For context, the highly sought-after kicks served as the sole product that catapulted Kanye's multi-billion-dollar Yeezy brand. West eventually split from Nike in 2013 to collaborate with Adidas. Since the split, Yeezy continues a successful partnership with Adidas.
“This pair is critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which has become one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear & Modern Collectables, said in a statement obtained by NME. “Debuted on-stage at the Grammys in 2008, the sneakers set off waves in the sneaker community as people tried to identify the mysterious pair.”
Until the sale date, the historical sneakers Yeezy’s will be on public exhibition from April 16 to April 21 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
