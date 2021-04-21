EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Dishes On Her Latest Money Moves To Increase Her Fashion Fortune

Written by Tweety Elitou

Draya Michele has successfully leveraged her admiration for fashion into a profitable business. Since the launch of Mint Swim in 2011, the eye-catching swimsuit brand has quickly catapulted to the top of many celebrities' must-have lists. The profitable brand has also famously gained a cult following from those who want to look just as good in a bikini as the former reality star. Continuing to grow her financial empire, the 36-year-old businesswoman recently inked a few new partnership deals. One of the most recent money moves added to her roster? A second collaboration with affordable jewelry brand, 8 Other Reasons.

“We decided to bring back some of the pieces that did really well in the first collection,” Draya tells BET Style about the 8 Other Reasons x Draya Michele collection, sold exclusively at Nordstrom.com and select Nordstrom stores nationwide. “We also added in a lot of new pieces that have different colored jewels, which is something we didn't really play with the first time around.” Most excited about the addition of chocolate-colored pieces, the fashion influencer insists that the new line is just what your skin needs to “pop” this season. “As women of color, metallics look great on us. Nonetheless, chocolate-colored gold is something you haven't seen from a lot of jewelry companies. It's a little twist on gold that’s gonna look nice on all shades of brown,” she explains. Hot on the coattail of Mint Swim’s 10th anniversary, Draya revealed exciting details about her second capsule collection with PacSun (set to launch on April 22).

“PacSun is an exciting brand to work with. I've pretty much been a fan of the California company since I was old enough to buy swimsuits, so being underneath their umbrella is really dope,” she reveals about participating in PacSun’s initiative to expand their offerings of Black-owned brands. RELATED | Draya Michele Gets A New Gig As A Clothing Designer In collaboration with PacSun, Mint Swim will introduce all-new silhouettes and patterns, perfect for your hot girl summer. “They already love my designs, so they give me the creative go-ahead to do what I want to do. They trust me,” she explains about her upcoming collection that will be sold exclusively at PacSun.com and in select PacSun locations. “Our first collection sold out completely, which is amazing. This second line is a little bit more sexy and wild.”

When asked what’s next, Draya humbly alluded to bigger projects. “I'm excited about a lot of things that I'll share with you soon.” Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.