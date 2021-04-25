Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand And Balenciaga Release DMX Tribute T-Shirt

Kanye West honored the life of legendary rapper DMX with a T-shirt from the fashion house Balenciaga.
According to Complex, the commemorative T-shirt appeared on DMX’s Instagram account prior to the start of the late rapper’s memorial service on Saturday (April 24). DMX died on April 9 at age 50.
A website was created to purchase the T-shirt at $200 each. By Sunday, the T-shirts were sold out. The effort raised more than $1 million for DMX’s family, TMZ reported.
“Balenciaga has been asked by Yeezy to design a T-shirt in tribute to the late artist Earl Simmons, aka DMX. A tribute to the artist and his fans with net proceeds benefiting Simmons’s family,” a statement said.
RELATED: Nas, Eve, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Pay Tribute to DMX At Emotional Memorial
A monster truck carrying the casket containing DMX’s body led a funeral procession Saturday from Yonkers, New York to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Scores of fans gathered outside the arena to celebrate the life of the late rapper.
(Photo (L-R): JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images & Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS