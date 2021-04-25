Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand And Balenciaga Release DMX Tribute T-Shirt

Kanye West honored the life of legendary rapper DMX with a T-shirt from the fashion house Balenciaga.

According to Complex, the commemorative T-shirt appeared on DMX’s Instagram account prior to the start of the late rapper’s memorial service on Saturday (April 24). DMX died on April 9 at age 50.

A website was created to purchase the T-shirt at $200 each. By Sunday, the T-shirts were sold out. The effort raised more than $1 million for DMX’s family, TMZ reported.