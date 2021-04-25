Werk, Sis! Zendaya Rocks A Yellow Cut-Out Valentino Gown That Highlights Her Perfect Abs At The 2021 Oscars

Zendaya left us speechless at the 2021 Oscars! The 24-year-old actress wowed us at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, stepping onto the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown.

The young icon turned heads in a bright yellow custom strapless cut-out gown, designed by Valentino, and matching yellow heels from Jimmy Choo. Zendaya's sexy dress that bares her midriff shows off her perfect abs.