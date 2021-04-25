Werk, Sis! Zendaya Rocks A Yellow Cut-Out Valentino Gown That Highlights Her Perfect Abs At The 2021 Oscars

Zendaya left us speechless at the 2021 Oscars! The 24-year-old actress wowed us at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, stepping onto the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown.
The young icon turned heads in a bright yellow custom strapless cut-out gown, designed by Valentino, and matching yellow heels from Jimmy Choo. Zendaya's sexy dress that bares her midriff shows off her perfect abs.
Her gorgeous loose wavy tresses that reach her waistline accented her look ideally. The star adorned her bright and bold gown with Bulgari fine jewelry, featuring a transformable yellow diamond tassel necklace, earrings, rings, and a bracelet -- all amounting to a total of 183.3 carats, valued at over $6 million.
Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram to share details about the look revealing that the yellow number glows neon in the dark!
Law and Zendaya always create magic together. They never miss!
(Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)
