The Shade Room Will Debut ‘Thick House’ A Plus-Sized Model Search Show On Facebook Watch

Calling all plus-sized baddies! The Shade Room is set to premiere 'Thick House' a plus-sized model search show.

According to Deadline, the competition style show will debut on May 16th at 4 p.m. on Facebook Watch.

America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 contestant Toccara Jones will host and along with celebrity stylist, EJ King, and fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine, as judges. The trio will seek out the their winner from a group of seven plus-sized models to help them cultivate a new fan base.

The hopeful winners will compete to impress the panel of judges and special guests, including Glee actress Amber Riley.