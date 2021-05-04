The Shade Room Will Debut ‘Thick House’ A Plus-Sized Model Search Show On Facebook Watch

Calling all plus-sized baddies! The Shade Room is set to premiere 'Thick House' a plus-sized model search show.
According to Deadline, the competition style show will debut on May 16th at 4 p.m. on Facebook Watch.
America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 contestant Toccara Jones will host and along with celebrity stylist, EJ King, and fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine, as judges. The trio will seek out the their winner from a group of seven plus-sized models to help them cultivate a new fan base.
The hopeful winners will compete to impress the panel of judges and special guests, including Glee actress Amber Riley.
Tocarra shared the news with her loyal fans on Instagram with a caption that read: "The ONLY thing better than the competition is the 🔥 commentary. Y’all better get ready... May 16th is right around the corner! Tune in"
Yes, we can't wait to see what they have in store! Congrats to Tocarra, EJ, and Kelly!
(Photos from left: Maury Phillips/Getty Images For BET, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images theCURVYcon)
