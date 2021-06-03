Vanessa Bryant Questions How 'Mambacita' Sneakers Surfaced Online When They Were 'NOT Approved For Sale'

Vanessa Bryant issued a statement via social media after a pair of sneakers, created in tribute of her late daughter, appeared in a photo online.

“If someone can share how they have these shoes in their possession, that would be great because my daughters and I don’t have any of Gigi’s MAMBACITA shoes,” Vanessa captioned a recent Instagram post.

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to voice her frustration after someone snapped a photo of the sneakers she reportedly helped design in honor of their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who sadly lost her life in a tragic helicopter crash last year.

"This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna," Vanessa wrote in a lengthy post. "It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy's shoes. I picked the colors in honor of her uniform, the number 2 she wore just like her uniform, the inside pattern, Kobe and Gigi on the back in gold instead of Kobe's signature, the inside shoe details (butterfly, wings, halo), etc."

She continued, "The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale. I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our @mambamambacitasports foundation but I did not re-sign the Nike contract to sell these shoes. (The MAMBACITA shoes were not approved to be made in the first place.)”