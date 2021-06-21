Simone Biles Rocks Patriotic Red, White, and Blue Braid on Glamour Mag Cover

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and chances are high that she will win even more medals for the U.S. at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month. Ahead of the Olympic trials, Biles displayed her patriotism in a cover shoot for Glamour’s June cover.

For the shoot, Biles donned a floor-length braid laced with red, white, and blue ribbon. She wore elegant dresses that show off her athletic physique.

The images and photos included in Biles’ profile were shot by photographer Kennedi Carter, who previously shot Beyonce for British Vogue.