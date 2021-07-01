Sabotage, Or Nah?: Swimming Caps Designed For Thick, Curly, And Voluminous Hair Reportedly Banned From The Olympics

Fans of the Olympics are giving FINA the side-eye after news revealed that a Black-owned swimming cap company has reportedly been denied certification for use at swimming competitions.

According to Metro, due to its larger design that accommodates diverse hair types, the inclusive swimming cap brand SOUL CAP has been denied approval from the federation for international competitions in water sports (FINA) to be used by athletes.

FINA denied the approval for the swimming caps because “the athletes competing at the International events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration."

SOUL CAP was created in 2017 when best friends Toks Ahmed and Michael Champman began taking adult swimming lessons and met a woman with thick, curly, and voluminous hair who struggled with the size of her traditional swim cap. Since its inception, the brand has provided 40,000 swim caps to swimmers globally.