Congratulations!: Yara Shahidi Lands A Major Deal With Dior And We're Screeching With Excitement

Yara Shahidi is making serious business moves! ICYMI: It was recently announced that the Grown-ish actress landed a spectacular role as the Global Brand Ambassador for Dior.

Serving as the face for both the fashion and beauty departments of the major brand, it is expected that fans will see the 21-year-old star drippin’ in the most fabulous threads and best glam on both her social media timelines and red carpet events.

“Can you spot the NEWEST @dior GLOBAL ambassador for BOTH beauty AND fashion?” Shahidi captioned an Instagram post about the announcement.