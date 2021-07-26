Black Love: Issa Rae Gets Married In A Stunning Vera Wang Gown—See Photos From The Intimate Wedding Ceremony!

Issa Rae is married, y’all! Over the weekend, the Insecure star and her fiancé Louis Diame tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in the South of France. Below, see the stunning photos from her lovely nuptials, captured by photographer Lauren Fair !

Issa confirmed the wedding news via an Instagram post with glamourous photos showing off her custom Vera Wang wedding dress. However, the caption teased it was just a “photo shoot.”

She playfully wrote, "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

Although details about the extremely private affair are limited, we do know the guest list consisted of those close to the star, which included Insecure actors Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji.