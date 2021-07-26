EXCLUSIVE: We Caught Up With The Designer Responsible For Rihanna's Iconic Crop Over Costumes!

When you get a call from Rihanna , you answer it! For years, Lauren Austin has created iconic carnival costumes for the Bajan beauty, who never misses an opportunity to return to her hometown of Barbados to celebrate Crop Over. With days away from Kadooment Day (August 2), we decided to catch up with the mastermind behind Rih’s most iconic costumes over the years to see what projects she's currently working on.

Last year, the Government of Barbados made the difficult decision to cancel the country's Crop Over Festival in response to global efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the conscious choice stopped the massive celebration, the spirit of carnival-goers continued to stay lit.

RELATED | Meet The Designer Who Made Rihanna's $2,500 Crop Over Costume

“I know that the majority of the Carnival diaspora were eagerly waiting to get back on the road and display their gorgeous costumes,” Austin shares with BET Style.

Although she hasn’t received an influx of orders for this year’s Crop Over in Barbados, the self-taught designer has noticed quite a substantial growth in orders for the upcoming Miami Carnival. “I was asked to design for and oversee the Mas production for Altitude Mas, so I will be traveling for the first time in close to two years. I'm very excited for the opportunity!”

RELATED | R&R With The Rich And Famous: 8 Places Where You Can Vacation Like A Celebrity

Before the pandemic, Austin reveals that her focus pivoted from the forefront of Crop Over and other carnivals to dedicating time to prepping for her latest masterpiece, her daughter Rayne. “I was four months pregnant at the start of the pandemic. After Rayne’s birth, I was really motivated to open a baby and kids store at Lanterns Mall, as well as a children’s camp and workshop business, named Sapphire Ray.”