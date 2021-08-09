Trending:

A Queen!: Jennifer Hudson Dons A Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown For The Movie Premiere Of 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Stuns At The Movie Premiere Of 'Respect'

A Queen!: Jennifer Hudson Dons A Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown For The Movie Premiere Of 'Respect'

See how stunning the star looked last night.

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 9, 2021 / 02:55 PM

Written by Emerald Elitou

Jennifer Hudson never ceases to leave us impressed! Dressed by celebrity stylists Wayman + Micah, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the 39-year-old beauty, who looked regal and radiant when she graced the red carpet premiere of Respect at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 8. 

RELATED | ‘Respect’: Jennifer Hudson Honors The Late Aretha Franklin At Detroit Historical Museum

Preparing for her highly-anticipated silver screen debut as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, and the actress definitely looked the part. The soulful singer styled in a lavish custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring an extra-long train and a high slit perfect for flaunting her sexy legs. 

Below, see her eye-catching look: 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Jennifer Hudson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For her beauty, Hudson wore her hair slicked back with a three-quarter part to create the perfect low bun. She hyped up the look with a long purple veil that matched her elegant gown. 

Actress/Singer Jennifer Hudson attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Respect" in Westwood, California, August 8, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As for her makeup, she accentuated her natural beauty with a complementing brown eyeshadow. And let's talk about her silver rings and diamond embellished nails that created an entire look! 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Jennifer Hudson, jewelry detail, attends the premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Respect will be in theaters nationwide starting Friday, August 13. Will you be watching?  

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style