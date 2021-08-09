A Queen!: Jennifer Hudson Dons A Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown For The Movie Premiere Of 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson never ceases to leave us impressed! Dressed by celebrity stylists Wayman + Micah, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the 39-year-old beauty, who looked regal and radiant when she graced the red carpet premiere of Respect at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 8.
Preparing for her highly-anticipated silver screen debut as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, and the actress definitely looked the part. The soulful singer styled in a lavish custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring an extra-long train and a high slit perfect for flaunting her sexy legs.
Below, see her eye-catching look:
For her beauty, Hudson wore her hair slicked back with a three-quarter part to create the perfect low bun. She hyped up the look with a long purple veil that matched her elegant gown.
As for her makeup, she accentuated her natural beauty with a complementing brown eyeshadow. And let's talk about her silver rings and diamond embellished nails that created an entire look!
Respect will be in theaters nationwide starting Friday, August 13. Will you be watching?
(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
