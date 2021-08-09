A Queen!: Jennifer Hudson Dons A Custom Dolce & Gabbana Gown For The Movie Premiere Of 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson never ceases to leave us impressed! Dressed by celebrity stylists Wayman + Micah, we couldn’t keep our eyes off of the 39-year-old beauty, who looked regal and radiant when she graced the red carpet premiere of Respect at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on August 8.

RELATED | ‘Respect’: Jennifer Hudson Honors The Late Aretha Franklin At Detroit Historical Museum



Preparing for her highly-anticipated silver screen debut as the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, and the actress definitely looked the part. The soulful singer styled in a lavish custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, featuring an extra-long train and a high slit perfect for flaunting her sexy legs.

Below, see her eye-catching look: