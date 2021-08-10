Money Moves!: Frank Ocean Debuts A Luxury Jewelry Line

Frank Ocean is stepping into the jewelry business. Recently, the singer-turned-entrepreneur took to social media to announce the launch of his independent luxury brand, Homer.

Inspired by his childhood obsession, the debut collection features handcrafted jewelry pieces that use 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds. Additionally, the line features printed silk scarves.

RELATED | Frank Ocean Will Headline Coachella In 2023



Though the collection is currently out of stock, we were quite intrigued to learn more about the line created by the entertainer. Unfortunately, no photos are available online. However, the eye-catching jewelry can be viewed via catalog and in-store at 70-74 Bowery in New York, NY.

Products can also be requested at www.homer.com.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the exclusive brand.