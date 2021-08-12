Tina Knowles Lawson Says She Was Mistaken For Beyoncé In This Ivy Park Campaign!

Tina Knowles Lawson made her grand debut in an Ivy Park promo video, and many of us didn’t even know it. Below, see how the big reveal single-handedly proved our favorite family has some seriously good genes!

According to Beyoncé ’s mom, she appeared in the new ads promoting the Ivy Park ‘Rodeo’ collection. Of course, the details are an entire mood. “That's me on a horse for the first time in about 25 years,” the stylish mom captioned the Instagram photo above. “Everyone has been saying, ‘I thought that was Beyonce.’”

The 67-year-old added, “I am in my IVY PARK and my cowboy boots, my cowboy hat and I'm on my good friends Glynn and Jo Ann Turman's ranch. We had so much fun doing the shoot for IVY PARK! Love it❤️❤️.”

She later posted this Instagram video showing behind the scenes moments on the ranch, owned by Emmy-winning actor Glynn Turman.