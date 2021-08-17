Serena Williams And Nike Team Up To Create Diversity Design Apprenticeship Program

Serena Williams is not only known as the GOAT on the tennis court but also when it comes to making business moves in the fashion industry.

In 2019, Nike and Serena Williams partnered to create the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC), a design apprenticeship program at Nike created to promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of design talent at Nike and beyond.

Well, the first collection from the program is now being released. Hopefully we can grab something before the line sells out, because these styles are incredible! According to a press release, the designs connect sport sand culture while drawing upon 90s nostalgia.