Naomi Osaka Models Upcycled Denim From Her New Collab With Levi's And The Sustainable Looks Are A Mood!

Naomi Osaka is using her influence to create a clothing collection that is not only fashionable, but also sustainable. Below, learn more about the tennis champion’s new line with Levi’s that features fabulous upcycled denim!

The new Levi’s x Naomi Osaka collection is just what you need this summer to not only showcase your sporty side, but also your curves. Working closely with the brand’s design team, Naomi visualized a fantastic line of looks using vintage and/or upcycled denim.

“The sustainability aspect [of the collection] was super important to me,” Naomi shared via a press release about the collaboration that was created with the intent to reduce the impact on the environment. “I love that every piece in the collection has been recycled or repurposed from old stock.”

The limited-edition line features two styles of shorts, a bustier, and a denim kimono with a matching denim obi belt, which serves as a nod to her Japanese heritage. “I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid, so to be able to [create one] in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected,” she explained.