Selah Marley Debuts EP, 'Star Power' Showcasing Afro-futuristic Style

Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter to reggae icon Bob Marley, recently debuted her new EP, Star Power. The 22-year-old is using this moment to reclaim her identity and power.

The project talks about the young artist growing up with fame and asserts her story to the Gen Z audience. So much of Selah’s identity comes from living in two different worlds, some of which she often wanted to hide from. The EP is a moment where she takes control of her destiny to stop dimming her light.