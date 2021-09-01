Selah Marley Debuts EP, 'Star Power' Showcasing Afro-futuristic Style

Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter to reggae icon Bob Marley, recently debuted her new EP, Star Power. The 22-year-old is using this moment to reclaim her identity and power.
The project talks about the young artist growing up with fame and asserts her story to the Gen Z audience. So much of Selah’s identity comes from living in two different worlds, some of which she often wanted to hide from. The EP is a moment where she takes control of her destiny to stop dimming her light.
Selah channels an alien in her single “Slick.” The imagery suggests the artist might be from a different planet. Her big glasses, black and white balloon crop top, and black accessories electrify the look, and Selah is entrenched in the divine energy of this track. The entire look reminds us of one of Missy Elliott’s iconic style moments.
Her essence continues as we enter another futurist element where she’s soft and sultry, evoking the queen Lauren Hill. It almost looks like she’s a superwoman in her yellow beret, blue lipstick, and cotton get-up. The rapper is setting up for something different as she switches into electric leggings, making you feel like you’re in another dimension. Selah has figured out her path, and no one can stop her.
(Photo: Getty Images)
