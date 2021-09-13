Trending:

Naomi Osaka Pays Homage To Her Japanese And Haitian Roots At The 2021 Met Gala

Naomi Osaka

The tennis star’s look was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka.

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 / 10:11 PM

Written by Mikeisha Vaughn

Naomi Osaka, one of the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, made an eye-catching debut fusing her Haitian and Japanese heritage. Her upbringing and choice to represent Japan in the Olympics have been at the forefront of conversations surrounding the pro tennis player, as well as leading the conversation around athletes and mental health.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Co-chair Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo: Getty Images)

While the dress was rooted in her dual cultures, it further embraces her familial ties as her sister, retired pro tennis player and aspiring designer Mari Osaka, worked with Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton to design the aqua and fuschia ensemble. Naomi expressed that to her, American fashion means a mix of all cultures, as does she. The dress features a digital watercolor render by Mari, including Koi fish, styled with a flowing black tiered overcoat.

Her bright red-pink eye shadow and knotted-braid updo, detailed with shimmering stones, were the perfect accents to pull the look together. 

(Photo: Getty Images)

