Naomi Osaka Pays Homage To Her Japanese And Haitian Roots At The 2021 Met Gala

Naomi Osaka , one of the co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, made an eye-catching debut fusing her Haitian and Japanese heritage. Her upbringing and choice to represent Japan in the Olympics have been at the forefront of conversations surrounding the pro tennis player, as well as leading the conversation around athletes and mental health.

While the dress was rooted in her dual cultures, it further embraces her familial ties as her sister, retired pro tennis player and aspiring designer Mari Osaka, worked with Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton to design the aqua and fuschia ensemble. Naomi expressed that to her, American fashion means a mix of all cultures, as does she. The dress features a digital watercolor render by Mari, including Koi fish, styled with a flowing black tiered overcoat.

Her bright red-pink eye shadow and knotted-braid updo, detailed with shimmering stones, were the perfect accents to pull the look together.