Save The Best For Last!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Stunned At The 2021 MET Gala

After co-hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer bid viewers farewell and the live stream ended, the question remained, "Where is Rihanna?" Shortly after the closing of the carpet, which marked the event's start, social media began to implode with videos and photos of the singer's arrival, and she wasn't alone. Arm in arm with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who wore a quilted look by ERL, she made her way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, wearing a larger-than-life black Balenciaga overcoat that doubled as a dress.
As looks filtered in, the one question people had was, "Where is Rihanna?" After a year without the Met Gala due to the pandemic and Rihanna opting to skip 2019's event, the superstar's arrival was heavily anticipated. The songstress and business mogul has been long dubbed the Queen of the Met after a consistent reign of iconic looks over the years. But as the red carpet coverage came to an end, there was still no sighting of Rihanna, although she had announced she would be hosting the official MET Gala after-party.
The custom look by Demna Gvasalia differed from previous looks from Rihanna but fell nothing short of the drama and show-stopping flare she embodies every single time. The ensemble was styled with Tyler Ellis' Swarovski crystal "Grace Pouch," Amina Muaddi heels, over 257 carats of Bulgari jewelry, archival diamonds, and a simple black beanie.
While many were in awe of her elegant closing look, people still pondered what lay underneath the dramatic overcoat.
Although the contents under the ruffled black coat were never revealed, bad gal arrived at her after-party in another Balenciaga outfit. She traded her cozy look for a sheer black skirt exposing her legs and bottom, a black lux short-sleeve shirt pinned with jewels and accessorized with an embellished headpiece, choker, and tassel necklaces. She pulled the chic look together with a black purse that glistened with fringe crystals.
The look for the night was seemingly a fusion of streetwear and high fashion but also nodded to a modernized 1920s flapper. Whatever Rihanna's inspiration was, it's clear that everyone will wait for her to shut down the Met Gala year after year.
(Photo: Getty Images)
