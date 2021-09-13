Save The Best For Last!: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Stunned At The 2021 MET Gala

After co-hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer bid viewers farewell and the live stream ended, the question remained, "Where is Rihanna?" Shortly after the closing of the carpet, which marked the event's start, social media began to implode with videos and photos of the singer's arrival, and she wasn't alone. Arm in arm with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who wore a quilted look by ERL, she made her way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, wearing a larger-than-life black Balenciaga overcoat that doubled as a dress.

As looks filtered in, the one question people had was, "Where is Rihanna?" After a year without the Met Gala due to the pandemic and Rihanna opting to skip 2019's event, the superstar's arrival was heavily anticipated. The songstress and business mogul has been long dubbed the Queen of the Met after a consistent reign of iconic looks over the years. But as the red carpet coverage came to an end, there was still no sighting of Rihanna, although she had announced she would be hosting the official MET Gala after-party.