Bia’s Stylist Predicts The Fashion Trends We’ll See At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

At BET Style, we eagerly look forward to seeing what celebrities will wear on the red carpet. In the case of the BET Hip Hop Awards, the green carpet!

Will there be a sea full of bold fashion? Will celebrities bare it all in barely-there mini dresses? Will stars ditch trends completely? These are just some of the questions that riddle our minds before the big night.

While most people may be getting their cues from New York Fashion Week, we decided to ask Bia’s go-to fashion stylist to find out what fashion trends we can expect to see at this year’s award.

RELATED | Bia Reveals Her Secret Talent, Plus 5 Times She Proved She Really Does Put On Jewelry To Go To The Bodega!

According to Tyrina Lee, expect the unexpected. “I think we’ll see a lot of shapes, textures, and silhouettes. Think, slinky and very sexy dresses,” she tells us exclusively. “This year, there will more than likely be fewer accessories. However, hair and headpieces are in.”

We also spoke to the founder of The Gumbo, Nadirah Simmons, and she revealed to us that she’s noticed quite a surge in cerulean blue, light orange, lime green, and bold metallics.

“Expect a lot of prints, clear platform heels, catsuits, monochromatic looks (hair included), and nods to 2000s fashion with mini skirts, colorful sunglasses, chunky shoes, metallic fabrics, and bedazzled garments,” Simmons explains.

She adds, “Megan Thee Stallion is someone who’s pulled off each of these trends so well!”

Diving deeper into accessories, both agree that good pieces can make or break a look. “Whether it’s a grill, watch, bracelet, or a necklace, jewelry is necessary to complete the look. Not because it is representative of an artist’s opulence, but instead it represents their unique personal style and background,” Simmons insists, referencing how stylist Misa Hylton accessorized Rapsody with Swarovski crystal-covered hair curlers for her 2019 red carpet appearance. “The clothes are key to creating the look, but the jewelry is the cherry on top.”

Concluding the conversation, Lee shares the following advice for those preparing for the awards: “have a vision and make it tell your story!”

Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 on Tuesday, October 5 at 9 PM ET/PT.

*This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.