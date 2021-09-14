Natalia Bryant Makes 2021 MET Gala Debut In 60s Inspired Couture Dress

Written by Mikeisha Vaughn

Natalia Bryant is coming into her own and telling her story her way. In July, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant sat down with Teen Vogue for her first significant profile, which came to life with a beautiful accompanying photoshoot. The story focused on the 18-year-old opening up and going beyond standing alongside her family, but for the first time being seen and heard through her own lens.

(Photo: Getty Images)















In addition to detailing the importance of family, the joy talking about her father brings, and her love for volleyball, she explained how it feels to just be Nani, a name she’s affectionately known by. While the athletic stature of Natalia is noticeable and an advantage for someone in the sports world, she took it a step forward this year. At the top of the year, the nearly 6-foot teen signed with IMG models, expressing how thrilled she was about the opportunity.

(Photo: Getty Images)















Last night Natalia made her Met Gala debut, wearing a colorful bulbous avant-garde exhibit dress by Conner Ives, of which she was handpicked to wear by Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour. The look and beauty details were heavy on the 60s vibes, and although that era was before her time, Natalia shined in the glamorous rendition. If this year has shown anything, it’s that Natalia Bryant is here to make her mark, her way, and on her own time.