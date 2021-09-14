Trending:

Natalia Bryant Makes 2021 MET Gala Debut In 60s Inspired Couture Dress

MET Gala 2021 Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant Makes 2021 MET Gala Debut In 60s Inspired Couture Dress

The avant-garde look was handpicked by MET chairwoman, Anna Wintour.

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 / 04:26 PM

Written by Mikeisha Vaughn

Natalia Bryant is coming into her own and telling her story her way. In July, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant sat down with Teen Vogue for her first significant profile, which came to life with a beautiful accompanying photoshoot. The story focused on the 18-year-old opening up and going beyond standing alongside her family, but for the first time being seen and heard through her own lens.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Natalia Bryant attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
(Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to detailing the importance of family, the joy talking about her father brings, and her love for volleyball, she explained how it feels to just be Nani, a name she’s affectionately known by. While the athletic stature of Natalia is noticeable and an advantage for someone in the sports world, she took it a step forward this year. At the top of the year, the nearly 6-foot teen signed with IMG models, expressing how thrilled she was about the opportunity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Natalia Bryant departs The Mark Hotel en route to Met Gala on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

Last night Natalia made her Met Gala debut, wearing a colorful bulbous avant-garde exhibit dress by Conner Ives, of which she was handpicked to wear by Met Gala chairwoman Anna Wintour. The look and beauty details were heavy on the 60s vibes, and although that era was before her time, Natalia shined in the glamorous rendition.

If this year has shown anything, it’s that Natalia Bryant is here to make her mark, her way, and on her own time.

(Photo: Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in style