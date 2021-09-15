Seeing Double!: Jennifer Hudson Celebrates Her Birthday With A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday with the unveiling of her new Madame Tussauds wax figure in New York. The legendary wax museum revealed her custom wax figure at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, followed by an intimate celebration amongst her family and friends. The gathering featured a 3-foot tall sterling silver rose cake, Hudson's favorite color, and an extra special touch to the night.
The wax figure was crafted in collaboration with Hudson, who selected the pose, noting that she wanted the figure to appear warm and welcoming. Not only does the wax figure capture the award-winning singer's beauty, but it also exudes the Dreamgirl glamour Hudson embodies on stage and on screen.
Hudson's wax figure made its debut the day before her Met Gala appearance. She wore a bespoke crimson gown by AZ Factory and excitedly mentioned continuing her birthday celebration on the red carpet.
From Madame Tussauds to the Met, we're seeing a whole lot of J.Hud, and we love it!
(Photo Courtesy of Madame Tussauds)
