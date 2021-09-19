Flawless!: Kerry Washington Turns Heads In A Sexy, Silk Gown At The 2021 Emmys

The “Scandal” star never misses with her award show looks, and she hit the nail on the head once again. The actress turned heads in a custom silver corset slip gown designed by ETRO. The timeless look was accessorized with custom Stuart Weitzman shoes and a dazzling pair of De Beer earrings. The actress opted for a natural glam with a classic red lip and a long sleek fishtail braid for her glam.

Later in the evening, the Emmy award-winning actress presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. She opened with a beautiful tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams. Washington praised the actor’s brilliance and generosity during the honor. “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you,” said Washington before announcing the category winner. Although Williams did not win the category, his genius transcends any award, with the honor by Washington being right on time.

Washington and Williams appeared in two movies together: the 2007 film “I Think I Love My Wife” and the 2008 film “Miracle at St. Anna.”