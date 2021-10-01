Ayesha Curry Models Sexy Footwear From Her New JustFab Collection, And The Photos Are An Entire Mood!

Ayesha Curry wants you to strut into the new season with fabulous new boots and eye-catching outerwear. Recently, the mother-of-three has partnered with JustFab to release a stylish footwear and apparel collection, and we are loving the campaign photos!

Designed to wow shoppers this Autumn, the Return Of Fabulous Fashion collection features runway-inspired Fall styles that are both trendy and comfortable.

“The Khloy slouch boot is the comfiest pair of boots you'll ever own,” Curry shared in a press release obtained by BET Style. “These boots have cushioned arch support, so you can literally wear them all day long and you'll never want to take them off.”

All styles feature the brand’s innovative JF Form Foam comfort technology, which boasts 2x the thickness of regular insole cushioning.