Feelin' Myself!: Janelle Monáe Rocks A Blonde Afro At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

The award-winning singer debuted a blonde curly afro that made us swoon. She made a stunning appearance, complete with gold statement jewelry and a floor-length black and white Christian Siriano gown. Her glam squad included hairstylist Nikki Nelms, Stylist Alexandra Madelkorn, and Emily Cheng on the beat.

It is not the first and certainly won't be the last time Janelle leaves us speechless with a red carpet look — but this time precisely, we can't take our eyes off their pretty new blonde hair color. Are you all feeling her new look, because we love it!