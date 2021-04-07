Yassss!: Jazmine Sullivan Turns Heads In Black Leather And Latex At The NAACP Image Awards

Trending:

Jazmine Sullivan

She was nominated for her hit song, "Lost One."

Published 14 hours ago

The most triumphant return of 2021 undoubtedly belongs to Jazmine Sullivan. The R&B songstress was nominated for her hit song, "Lost One," and performed at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, and turned heads in an all-Black leather look. 

The Philadephia-born singer wore a black leather trench with latex pants and Black Guiseppe Zannotti 'Betty' heels. She is looking smoking hot in this all-black 'fit!

See her entire look below!

(Photo: Christine Nicholson Official Instagram)
Guiseppe Zannotti ‘BETTY’ Black Patent Leather Platform
Guiseppe Zannotti ‘BETTY’ Black Patent Leather Platform
(Photo courtesy of Guiseppe Zannotti)

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Getty Images)

