Yassss!: Jazmine Sullivan Turns Heads In Black Leather And Latex At The NAACP Image Awards

The most triumphant return of 2021 undoubtedly belongs to Jazmine Sullivan. The R&B songstress was nominated for her hit song, "Lost One," and performed at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards, and turned heads in an all-Black leather look.

The Philadephia-born singer wore a black leather trench with latex pants and Black Guiseppe Zannotti 'Betty' heels. She is looking smoking hot in this all-black 'fit!

See her entire look below!