Hip Hop icon Earl "DMX" Simmons Dies At 50
NAACP Image Awards 2021: Marsai Martin Is Black Girl Magic

See her fly fashion and flawless makeup!

Published 11 hours ago

Marsai Martin is a young queen whose style is effortless. 

The Black-ish star and record-breaking producer recently wore a stylish, feathery Christian Siriano dress to virtually attend the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. The black dress featured a mini silhouette, mock neck, and long sleeves covered in matching black feathers.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the outfit was complemented by gold Forevermark jewelry and satin platform sandals. Her bold red lipstick and knotless braids styled into a bun pulled the timeless look together perfectly. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Marsai Martin gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience on March 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The week-long virtual experience kicked off on March 22. (Photo by Jennifer Johnson via Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

The young boss won awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and outstanding performance by a youth.

At only 16-years-old, Marsai continues to make history. We couldn’t be more proud of her!

(Photo: Getty Images)

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: NAACP /Getty Images)

