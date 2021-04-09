NAACP Image Awards 2021: Marsai Martin Is Black Girl Magic

Marsai Martin is a young queen whose style is effortless.

The Black-ish star and record-breaking producer recently wore a stylish, feathery Christian Siriano dress to virtually attend the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. The black dress featured a mini silhouette, mock neck, and long sleeves covered in matching black feathers.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the outfit was complemented by gold Forevermark jewelry and satin platform sandals. Her bold red lipstick and knotless braids styled into a bun pulled the timeless look together perfectly.