Nicco Annan Rocks A Custom Suit Designed By An African Menswear Brand At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards [RECAP]

Nicco Annan displayed a high level of sophistication at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Keep scrolling to learn more about the P-Valley actor’s custom suit!

Dressed in a custom Kamsi-Tcharles suit, the Best Actor nominee looked dapper as he snapped a few photos for the award show. After a bit of research, we learned that the one-of-a-kind look was designed in Lagos. In fact, Kamsi-Tcharles, known as Africa’s Premium Menswear brand, is responsible for quite a few notable fashions worn by celebrities including, Jidenna.