Flashback Friday!: Rihanna Wore This Purple Givenchy Dress And Stole The Show In At The 2020 NAACP Awards

As we gear up for the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards, we're taking a walk down memory lane to highlight some of the most memorable fashion moments.

We can't talk about memorable fashion moments without mentioning the queen of style, Rihanna.

The superstar turned fashion mogul skipped the red carpet at last year's show. She was spotted in the audience, looking stunning in a vibrant purple ruffled dress from Givenchy's spring 2020 couture collection with a pair of bespoke Manolo Blahnik Palori sandals that laced up her calves. She wore lots of jewels, too, including a 40-carat Kallati ring. Rih wore her hair styled in goddess braids and pulled into a ponytail, with a bold red lipstick to pull the look together.