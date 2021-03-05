Flashback Friday!: Rihanna Wore This Purple Givenchy Dress And Stole The Show In At The 2020 NAACP Awards

As we gear up for the 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards, we're taking a walk down memory lane to highlight some of the most memorable fashion moments.
We can't talk about memorable fashion moments without mentioning the queen of style, Rihanna.
The superstar turned fashion mogul skipped the red carpet at last year's show. She was spotted in the audience, looking stunning in a vibrant purple ruffled dress from Givenchy's spring 2020 couture collection with a pair of bespoke Manolo Blahnik Palori sandals that laced up her calves. She wore lots of jewels, too, including a 40-carat Kallati ring. Rih wore her hair styled in goddess braids and pulled into a ponytail, with a bold red lipstick to pull the look together.
Rihanna took the stage to humbly receive the President's Award for her exceptional philanthropic efforts. The icon who started a non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, in 2012 received a standing ovation for her speech, in which she spoke about unity. "Imagine what we could do together," she told the crowd.
When she wasn't on stage, Rihanna was posing alongside her girlfriends, including Janelle Monae, Lizzo, and Storm Reid. The Fenty designer also spent time with rapper T.I.'s 3-year-old daughter Heiress Harris, who wore a cozy panda-print outfit with black leather Alexander McQueen slip-on sneakers on her lap. How cute!
We can't wait to see all of the fashion moment at this years show. Tune-in on BET Saturday, March 27th at 8pm ET!
(Photo: GETTY Images)
