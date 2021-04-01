Tracee Ellis Ross Wears A Custom Gold Bird's Nest And Two Jaw-Dropping Looks For The 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t play small when it comes to red carpet style, and this year’s NAACP Image Awards was no different.

On March 27, the Black-Ish star made a virtual appearance at the show wearing a show-stopping black gown featuring a massive gold bird headpiece. She accessorized with Ana Khou jewelry, and we can’t forget about her metallic tipped platform boots by Guiseppe Zannotti that added a good 6 inches to her height.