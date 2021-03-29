Casual Vibes!: Yara Shahidi Rocks A Waist-Length Ponytail And Expensive Dior PJs At The 2021 NAACP Awards

Trending:

Yara Shahidi

She is the queen of quarantine fashion!

Published Yesterday

Yara Shahidi is the queen of quarantine fashion. The Grown-ish star attended the 2021 NAACP Images Awards virtually and wore a monogrammed Dior lounge set. The actress was nominated for her role in Grown-ish, and she wowed us with her flawless glow. "@jasonbolden's idea of keeping it casual," read her caption. 

Yara didn't just throw on a pair of Dior silk pajamas for the occasion — she completed the outfit with Cartier jewelry, a natural, glowy face of makeup, and a fun pony.

Styled to perfection by Jason Bolden, this look was great for the occasion!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: NAACP / Getty Images)

