Casual Vibes!: Yara Shahidi Rocks A Waist-Length Ponytail And Expensive Dior PJs At The 2021 NAACP Awards

Yara Shahidi is the queen of quarantine fashion. The Grown-ish star attended the 2021 NAACP Images Awards virtually and wore a monogrammed Dior lounge set. The actress was nominated for her role in Grown-ish, and she wowed us with her flawless glow. "@jasonbolden's idea of keeping it casual," read her caption.
Related | Black Excellence!: See All The Stylish Moments At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards
Yara didn't just throw on a pair of Dior silk pajamas for the occasion — she completed the outfit with Cartier jewelry, a natural, glowy face of makeup, and a fun pony.
Styled to perfection by Jason Bolden, this look was great for the occasion!
(Photo: NAACP / Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
COMMENTS