Casual Vibes!: Yara Shahidi Rocks A Waist-Length Ponytail And Expensive Dior PJs At The 2021 NAACP Awards

Yara Shahidi is the queen of quarantine fashion. The Grown-ish star attended the 2021 NAACP Images Awards virtually and wore a monogrammed Dior lounge set. The actress was nominated for her role in Grown-ish, and she wowed us with her flawless glow. "@jasonbolden's idea of keeping it casual," read her caption.

Related | Black Excellence!: See All The Stylish Moments At The 2021 NAACP Image Awards