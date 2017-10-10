The Internet Reacts To McDonald's New McVegan Burger

Thanks to documentaries like What the Health? and stars like Beyoncé and DJ Khaled, who famously tried plant-based nutrition plans, veganism is spreading like wildfire. Therefore, vegan comfort food is getting easier to come by and McDonald's is getting in on the action, too.

Obviously, when thinking of a greener diet, McDonald's isn't the place that comes to mind, but these days the fast-food-chain is looking to get in where they fit in. They are currently testing out a vegan burger called the McVegan, at a single location in Tampere, Finland. The soy-based patty with all the vegan fixings is available from Oct.4 through Nov. 21.

For now, state-side vegans will have to catch a flight to get a taste since McDonald's currently doesn't have a plan to sell the McVegan outside of Finland, according to Today.

Here's a look at what you're missing: