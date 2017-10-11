See The Lavish Cake Cardi B Got To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday

Now that's a sweet HBD tribute!

What a time for Cardi B to be celebrating a 25th birthday! She just won the BET Hip Hop Awards Single of the Year award, she's about to drop an album, and she's got over 11M Instagram followers. Talk about influence!

While we celebrate Cardi's 25th b-day blasting her mixtapes, Chrissy, Cardi's #1 fan (since day one), showed his love for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's birthday with a super LIT birthday tribute that instantly caught her attention. Catch a glimpse: 

It looked so yummy, you know BET Style had to get the exclusive details from baker Kedby Munoz, owner of Kedby Kreations Cakes, about the birthday cake!  

  • The cost: $300
  • The cake was white cake with a cookies & cream Swiss buttercream.
  • The cake was designed to serve 20.
  • The cake was completely edible besides the gems used to make the number 25 on the cake. 
  • The bottom board was inspired by Cardi's "p*ssy glitter as gold" verse from her "Bodak Yellow" single.
  • The cones were inspired by Cardi's "Hit a Lick" mixtape cover, which was requested by Chrissy.

We're loving the attention to detail! A total win in our books.

And to our girl Cardi: Happy birthday!

Looks like she's already enjoying her day!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

