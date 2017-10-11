See The Lavish Cake Cardi B Got To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday

What a time for Cardi B to be celebrating a 25th birthday! She just won the BET Hip Hop Awards Single of the Year award, she's about to drop an album, and she's got over 11M Instagram followers. Talk about influence!

While we celebrate Cardi's 25th b-day blasting her mixtapes, Chrissy, Cardi's #1 fan (since day one), showed his love for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's birthday with a super LIT birthday tribute that instantly caught her attention. Catch a glimpse: