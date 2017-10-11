Cassie Addresses Marriage Rumors With Her Long-Term BF Diddy

"We have a certain type of relationship."

Published Yesterday

Everyone is curious if longtime couple Cassie and Diddy are thinking about marriage anytime soon.

But Cassie stopped by Ebro in the Morning to put the marriage rumors to rest. Cassie spoke candidly about their coupledom, saying she and the hip-hop mogul have a “certain type of relationship and it just works the way it is,” with marriage not on their minds at the moment.

Recently, the artist released her short film, Love A Loser, on October 5. Proud boyfriend Diddy supported his girlfriend by signing on as an executive producer alongside Cassie.

The short film plays into an album which focuses on “a love story between a dysfunctional couple.”

Written by Brianna Allen

