See Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Secret For Keeping The Spice Alive In A Long Distance Relationship

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star describes how hard it is to be away from her boyfriend in a long-distance relationship. The two have been splitting their time between LA and Cleveland, but with the NBA season approaching, the happy couple have decided to move in together to make things easier.

“I am so happy Tristan and I live together now! The extra miles can sometimes make many aspects frustrating. Things can get complicated — you might get sad and lonely at times. (Don’t worry, BTW, that’s totally normal!),” Khloe mentions on her blog .

Even thousands of miles apart, there are still ways to spice up the romance in your relationship and share special moments. Khloe shares some advice on her blog on how her and Tristan maintain a fun and romantic relationship while long distance.

“Teasing is good and healthy when you’re long distance! Drop little hints about something you want to try in the bedroom next time you see them," she says. "It will give you both something to look forward to until you’re together again!"