Amandla Stenberg Traded In Her iPhone For A Flip Phone Because Of Self-Care

Phones have taken over the way we communicate, interact and even how we live our lives. For some, they've become an obsession — it never leaves our palms. They're our assisant, our map, and our window into other people's lives. Be truthful, your day would be instantly thrown off if you left the house without your social media device. Sick of being obsessed with refreshing timelines, 18-year-old actress Amandla Stenberg recently shared with W Magazine that she ditched her iPhone (after seven years) to get back to refreshing her life. She may be on to something.

Watch Amandla's Full Interview with W Magazine:

"I was worried about the mental health effects it was having on me," she admitted to W Magazine about getting caught up in social media. "It was taking over my life a bit, but mostly I just kind of felt like I was floating away and I felt like part of that had to do with being in a virtual world that didn’t have any kind of tangible substance to it. I felt like my life was refreshing Instagram as opposed to refreshing life."

A post shared by amandla (@amandlastenberg) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Although she's ditched her iPhone and replaced it with a simple flip phone, she has not altogether ditched social media, especially her Instagram, which she started when she was 11 years old. "I still have my Instagram and everything. I have an iPad, so I will monitor my use of it, and use that to get everything I need to get done." She's actually found a way to use her social media as a tool: "I’m kind of reaching a point in my life where I see how I can channel my energy into other pathways as well. So while I still utilize social media as a tool, I mostly wanna use it as a tool for people to feel like they can connect to a real person, as opposed to always using that as the conduit for activism. Now I feel like I’d rather channel it into larger actions."

That's a detox we can get into! And to you, Amandla, continue to stay woke!

Written by Tweety Elitou