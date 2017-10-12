Black Lives Matter Activist Shamell Bell Introduces Street Dance Protests

Shamell Bell , community organizer and original member of Black Lives Matter, is no stranger to starting a movement. In a partnership with DanceOn , her latest venture is documented, demonstrating the ways that she is attempting to revolutionize protest. She is encouraging street dance as a form of activism "to provide a point of entry to engage the onlooker" to learn what their message is about.

The activist attends UCLA studying to earn her Ph.D in culture and performance focusing on dance and the intersections of art and activism.

She currently teaches street dance activism as an intervention. Shamell led a group to take space in front of the LAPD headquarters, where she wanted everyone "to not be solemn, but to live in that space."

Similar to Colin Kaepernick's endeavor, it is a creative way to bring awareness to the current struggles of today.