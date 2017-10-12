Foodies Are Freaking Out Over These Cream-Filled Penis Waffles

Food enthusiasts are always on the hunt for not only tasty eats, but also an Instagramable photo-op with their treat. If you are one, then these penis-shaped waffles stuffed with sausage and cheese should be next on your list. The penis pastries have gone viral, well, because who doesn’t love a good R-rated dessert?

The waffles are sold at a food stall in Bangkok named “Pho Hai Ma,” which means “I Got It From My Dad” in English. Clever, indeed. But the woman who runs the restaurant, Ketnita Prasertsomboon, is receiving some backlash from folks who don’t see the humor in d*ck-shaped desserts.

“Some people told me that I’m doing something obscene and un-Buddhist,” she told Thai news website Khaosod English. “I just want people to view it as a snack.” Regardless, fans of the penis waffles have no problem posting their own version of a “d*ck pic.”

The penis waffles cost the equivalent of around $1.20 US dollars and come with a variety of sauces, such as ketchup, mayonnaise or chocolate. And if you’re wondering how the get their life-like shape — a penis waffle iron. Watch how they are made below. Penis waffles are great for birthdays, too.

Because we’re pretty sure you’re not flying all the way to Bangkok for the fun treat, we found a waffle iron on AliExpress.com, so you can make your own penis waffles at home. You’re welcome.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz