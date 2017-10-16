Ayesha Revealed The Very Specific Type Of Nudes She Sends Steph Curry

Though Ayesha has expressed views in the past that border on puritanical , her admission on the talk show was anything but.

We regret to inform you that we know way more about Ayesha and Steph Curry 's love life than we need to. In a mere one-minute clip in which Ayesha guest stars on The Real , she dropped some knowledge that we didn't necessarily need to know — but OK, girl, do you!

When asked to show an "unusual" picture on her phone, Ayesha brought up a picture of her feet basking in the morning sun.

"This is going to turn into a whole other thing," Ayesha said. "But my husband really loves my feet."

Now we are not here to kink shame anyone, but girl, what?!!! You already knew this freaky ish was gonna turn into a whole other thing. But we digress.

"The light was hitting them just right that day," she went on. "So I always say when he says to send nudes, that's what he's getting, a picture of my bare feet."

After passing around said "nude," Ayesha reflected on the past minute of her life with the following: "He's going to kill me..."

The Curries' advice for keeping things spicy? Send an unconventional nude!