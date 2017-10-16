See Tyga And Blac Chyna Come Together For King's 5th Birthday Party

King Cairo celebrated his 5th birthday like, well, a king. As heir to reality TV vets and infamous ex’s Tyga and Blac Chyna, the tot had got the gift of all gifts—having both his parents in attendance at his birthday party this year! Last year, King had two separate parties thrown by each parent and their subsequent KarJenner spouse. This year, the his parents (and little Dreamy) joined forces to put together a fun-filled celebration for their only son.

King enjoyed rides at Six Flags including his fave, go-cart racing, which was the theme of the party Tyga and Kylie Jenner threw him last year in the backyard of her lavish home. The day ended on a sweet note with a LEGO Ninjago Movie cake, that his baby sis Dream desperately wanted to taste.

Take a look at all the fun the family had below: