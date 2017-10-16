See Why Twitter Is Going Off On Tyga's Boxing Workout

See Why Twitter Is Going Off On Tyga's Boxing Workout

He's out there throwing hands.

Published 32 minutes ago

Tyga has been under a microscope since news that his ex Kylie Jenner was pregnant by her new BF, Travis Scott. While it seems he can’t be bothered, his latest gym session proved otherwise.

One of the most effective ways to relieve stress is working out, of course, and that's exactly what Tyga did a few days ago. But his boxing session set the internet off.

The 27-year-old rapper threw some punches at a medicine ball, laying some real Donkey Kong blows and landing some good ol' Whack-a-Mole hits. Ouch! 

#PressPlay: #Tyga is getting ready for whoever is trying to catch these hands 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Twitter instantly exploded with 140-character posts of those who wanted to throw their own jabs at the 27-year-old's technique.

See the reactions below:

These comments had us ringing the bell. YIKES!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

See all the highlights