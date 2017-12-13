The Wests Move Into Unfinished LA Mansion, Kris Jenner Buys House Across the Street

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Being the ultimate momager that she is, Kris Jenner managed to buy a $10 million dollar mansion right across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West new house so she can attend to her business and G-ma duties simultaneously.
But are we surprised? According to People, Kimye are still renovating their $20 million home but are already getting settled in before baby number three arrives. The family will spend their first Christmas there in a few weeks.“They are spending the holidays in LA so they can be close to the surrogate,” a source tells the mag. No doubt they'll need all the help they can get once they officially become a family of five, and the OG Kardashian mama wants to help.
Kris has said she is more than happy to take on the role of an almost-live-in grandma. Kris told Steve Harvey last month she would "live with Kim and Kanye again, in a heartbeat. I actually miss them!" Maybe this will mean more sleepovers with grandma and the West kiddos on KUWTK?
Kris' gorgeous new Hidden Hills home is very spacious, two-stories, 9,400 square feet, six bedrooms and seven baths to be exact. Not to mention it includes a theater room, pool, gym, game room and a 10-person spa. She even has a cute breakfast nook that seats eight (see above) and multiple living rooms.
She'll definitely need it since the Kardashian clan is expanding with a rumored three new grandbabies on the way!
