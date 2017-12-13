The Wests Move Into Unfinished LA Mansion, Kris Jenner Buys House Across the Street

Being the ultimate momager that she is, Kris Jenner managed to buy a $10 million dollar mansion right across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West new house so she can attend to her business and G-ma duties simultaneously.

But are we surprised? According to People, Kimye are still renovating their $20 million home but are already getting settled in before baby number three arrives. The family will spend their first Christmas there in a few weeks.“They are spending the holidays in LA so they can be close to the surrogate,” a source tells the mag. No doubt they'll need all the help they can get once they officially become a family of five, and the OG Kardashian mama wants to help.

Kris has said she is more than happy to take on the role of an almost-live-in grandma. Kris told Steve Harvey last month she would "live with Kim and Kanye again, in a heartbeat. I actually miss them!" Maybe this will mean more sleepovers with grandma and the West kiddos on KUWTK?