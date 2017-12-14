Jamie Foxx Threw A Big 50th Bday Bash That Turned Into A Mini 'Jaime Foxx Show' Reunion

The BIG 5-0 calls for an equally big celebration and Jamie Foxx did just that! For the momentous occasion (Dec. 13), he hosted a worthy bash in Los Angeles with all his celeb friends, such as Ludacris , Snoop Dogg and even Diddy , who FaceTimed in. The singer posted a video to the 'Gram thanking all his fam and friends for the birthday wishes and obviously had to give a shout out to Sag season.

The Oscar-winning actor wore a casual Dolce & Gabbana sweater for his big day, remaining pretty low-key — including the part where he was spotted leaving the party with Katie Holmes but had no pictures with her all night. The two actors have been rumored to be dating for a while now, so this spotting is pretty telling, no?

He did however ham it up for the cameras with the other leading ladies in his life. His daughters, Corinne and Annalise Foxx, presented their dad with a custom birthday cake featuring a throwback picture of Foxx with the words “Happy 25×2” written on top. Garcelle Beauvais, his Jamie Foxx Show co-star, joined the party, too, and snapped multiple pics with the birthday boy, stirring up plenty of '90s nostalgia for fans of the hit show. Who wouldn't want to see this reboot?

See all the fun below: