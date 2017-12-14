Teyana Taylor's Skate Party B-Day Party Was Basically A '90s Style Photo Shoot For All Her Famous Friends

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Our girl Teyana Taylor celebrated her 27th birthday (Dec. 10) and decided to party it up with close friends and family at a '90s-themed skate party and, per our expectation, it was super dope!
In the photos snapped by photographer Lomeli, the event held at the World On Wheels in Los Angeles looked to be loads of fun!
Event Planner Berhe Love did a great job capturing the '90s energy. There was even custom spray paint art by ArtDoctors, which served as the backdrop for photos:
All dressed up in their flyest '90s gear, celebrity friends in attendance included Chris Brown, Keke Palmer, Karrueche, Dreezy and Lori Harvey, who all happily joined in on celebrating Teyana's b-day. Yes, you read that right. Breezy and Kae were in the same place at the same time.
Although there were no photo ops of them together, there are pics of both stars at the party separately as proof this encounter actually did happen.
We're calling this #squadgoals! That's how you do a birthday!
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue )
