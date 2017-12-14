Teyana Taylor's Skate Party B-Day Party Was Basically A '90s Style Photo Shoot For All Her Famous Friends

Our girl Teyana Taylor celebrated her 27th birthday (Dec. 10) and decided to party it up with close friends and family at a '90s-themed skate party and, per our expectation, it was super dope!

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

In the photos snapped by photographer Lomeli, the event held at the World On Wheels in Los Angeles looked to be loads of fun! Event Planner Berhe Love did a great job capturing the '90s energy. There was even custom spray paint art by ArtDoctors, which served as the backdrop for photos:

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:03pm PST

All dressed up in their flyest '90s gear, celebrity friends in attendance included Chris Brown, Keke Palmer, Karrueche, Dreezy and Lori Harvey, who all happily joined in on celebrating Teyana's b-day. Yes, you read that right. Breezy and Kae were in the same place at the same time. Although there were no photo ops of them together, there are pics of both stars at the party separately as proof this encounter actually did happen.

A post shared by @officialteabook on Dec 14, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Supa Dupa Fly ⚡️ A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on Dec 14, 2017 at 11:39am PST

90’s Skate Party to celebrate my sister, friend & ray of light; @TeyanaTaylor’s Birthday ❤️ | thank you @berhelove for everything! A post shared by Karen Civil (@karencivil) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

We're calling this #squadgoals! That's how you do a birthday!

Written by Tweety Elitou