Blac Chyna Finally Replaced Her ‘Future’ Tattoo With This

From her tribal hand tat to the colorful piece she has on her side, it’s clear that Blac Chyna is about that tattoo life. One of her most unexpected pieces of ink came when she tattooed Future’s name on her hand while they briefly dated in 2015.

Even though Blac Chyna has since moved on from their brief relationship, the rising rapper recently went to new heights to close that chapter of her life permanently by getting the tattoo removed and covered up with her daughter Dream’s name. Not stopping there, Chyna went on to tat her son King’s name on her other hand.

#BlacChyna shows off her new tattoos of her kids names A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 15, 2017 at 6:26am PST

Future and Blac Chyna dated for nearly a month before she tatted his name in 2015. Shortly after their split, Chyna began dating Rob Kardashian. The couple announced their engagement in April 2016 after three months of dating. Rob and Chyna would go on to break up and make up several times after the arrival of their daughter, Dream but officially called it quits in July 2017.

Written by Jasmine Washington