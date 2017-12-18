See All The Pics From Letoya Luckett's Very Sexy Honeymoon

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis Describes Christmas With the Wopsters
Home for the holidays with everyone's favorite newlyweds.
Life is already looking good from newlyweds, LeToya Luckett and entrepreneur hubby Tommicus Walker, who just recently tied the knot with a lavish wedding after just a four-month engagement!
Eager to share the rest of their lives together, the couple are living the life on their honeymoon and pictures are perfection.
Enjoying the ocean breeze, the beautiful couple has excitedly been snapping photos of one another to share on the 'gram and it looks like paradise.
This is what #BlackLove looks like!
If you missed it, read about their unlikely love story that will give you all the feels!
(Photo: Letoya Luckett via Instagram)
