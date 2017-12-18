See All The Pics From Letoya Luckett's Very Sexy Honeymoon

Crochet bikinis and a lot of kisses, right this way.

Life is already looking good from newlyweds, LeToya Luckett and entrepreneur hubby Tommicus Walker, who just recently tied the knot with a lavish wedding after just a four-month engagement!

Eager to share the rest of their lives together, the couple are living the life on their honeymoon and pictures are perfection.

Babe, there’s no other way i’d rather spend tomorrow , than right next to you” #inthenameof l❤️ve #walkerdowntheaisle

Enjoying the ocean breeze, the beautiful couple has excitedly been snapping photos of one another to share on the 'gram and it looks like paradise. 

L❤️ve never felt so good !! Pics 📸 by : Us #walkerdowntheaisle #Honeymoonin

This is what #BlackLove looks like!

If you missed it, read about their unlikely love story that will give you all the feels!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Letoya Luckett via Instagram)

